Uptick in COVID-19 figures as 309 more test positive

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 numbers saw a surge today, as 309 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

As per statistics, the total number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 49,846.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 43,267 earlier today, as more patients regained health.

However, 6,335 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 244 deaths related to COVID-19.