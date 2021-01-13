Uptick in COVID-19 figures as 309 more test positive

Uptick in COVID-19 figures as 309 more test positive

January 13, 2021   06:11 pm

-

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 numbers saw a surge today, as 309 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

As per statistics, the total number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 49,846.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 43,267 earlier today, as more patients regained health.

However, 6,335 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 244 deaths related to COVID-19.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories