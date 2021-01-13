Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka cross 50,000

-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed 50,000 as 378 more persons have tested positive today (January 13).

The Government Information Department said the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

A total of 687 cases have been reported within the day so far.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 55,229.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 43,267 earlier today, with more patients returning to health.

However, 6,718 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus stands at 244 at present.