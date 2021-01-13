-

Sri Lanka has registered 03 more coronavirus-related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

Following the new development, total deaths reported in the country has climbed to 247.

One of the deceased is a 66-year-old male from the Battaramulla area. He had been transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital from the Colombo National Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He had passed away yesterday (12) from a heart condition due to COVID-19 infection.

An 81-year-old male resident of Colombo 15 has died at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) yesterday. The cause of death is determined as COVID-19 pneumonia and severe infection in the respiratory system.

Another COVID-19 victim has also died yesterday (12) due to COVID-19 pneumonia. The deceased is an 89-year-old woman from Colombo 10 receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.