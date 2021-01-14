Showers or thundershowers expected in the afternoon

-

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 50mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 pm and fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

Showers can be expected in the Southern province in the morning too.

The Met. Department has requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee, and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Winds are variable in the direction in the other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (15-25) kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.