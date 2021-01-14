Chief warden of Avanthi Devi Childrens Home arrested over reports on abuses

January 14, 2021   11:01 am

The chief warden of Avanthi Devi Children’s Home in Anuradhapura has been placed under arrest, says the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

The children’s home in question, which was complicit in several sexual cases of abuse and other irregularities, was recently exposed by Ada Derana ‘Ukussa’.

DIG Rohana said the police have so far recorded statements from 52 girls housed at the Avanthi Devi Children’s Home.

Claims levelled by the children stressed that the establishment was frequented by men for consuming alcohol.

Authorities had later appointed four committees to look into the matter.

