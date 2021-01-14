Coronavirus recoveries from prison cluster nearing 4,000

-

Nearly 4,000 coronavirus patients detected from the prison cluster have regained health so far, says the Department of Prisons.

In all, 4,274 infections linked to the prison cluster have been identified and 129 of them were confirmed to be prison officials.

As of yesterday, 3,973 from the prison cluster had made recoveries from the virus while 291 are still under medical care at treatment centres across the country.

In the meantime, the prison cluster has confirmed a total of 08 deaths to date, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.