Coronavirus recoveries from prison cluster nearing 4,000

Coronavirus recoveries from prison cluster nearing 4,000

January 14, 2021   01:39 pm

-

Nearly 4,000 coronavirus patients detected from the prison cluster have regained health so far, says the Department of Prisons.

In all, 4,274 infections linked to the prison cluster have been identified and 129 of them were confirmed to be prison officials.

As of yesterday, 3,973 from the prison cluster had made recoveries from the virus while 291 are still under medical care at treatment centres across the country.

In the meantime, the prison cluster has confirmed a total of 08 deaths to date, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories