Sri Lanka not at immediate risk due to UK virus strain - Chief Epidemiologist

Chief Epidemiologist Dr Sudath Samaraweera has assured that there is no immediate threat to Sri Lanka from the new variant of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom.

The country yesterday (January 13) confirmed that the UK strain of novel coronavirus has been detected in a person visiting Sri Lanka.

He was identified as a member of the England cricket team, who arrived in Sri Lanka earlier this month for a two-test tour.

It has been confirmed that the vaccines developed to combat the COVID-19 virus can protect against the new variant, Dr Samaraweera added.

He said this variant is more contagious and spreads easily among people.