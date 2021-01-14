Coronavirus: 480 more patients discharged upon recovery

-

The Ministry of Health says that 480 patients being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

Majority of the patients discharged are from Gallela Treatment Centre (70), Kopay Treatment Centre (31), Punanai Treatment Centre (30), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (29), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (28), Galgamuwa Base Hospital (25), Police Training School in Kalutara (24) and Divulapitiya District Hospital (21).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 43,747.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far stands at 50,229 while 6,235 of them are under medical care presently.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 247 fatalities owing to novel coronavirus outbreak.