Total of 670 new COVID-19 cases within the day

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today (January 14), as 316 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information confirmed that the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

Accordingly, a total of 670 new cases have been reported within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 50,899.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 43,747 earlier today, as 480 more patients regained health.

However, 6,905 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.