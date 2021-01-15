-

A doctor who attended a gathering at the residence of Dr Anuruddha Padeniya, the President of Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, close to 20 persons from three families have gathered at Dr Padeniya’s residence.

The virus-infected doctor is currently under medical care at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH).

Thereby, Dr. Padeniya has been identified as a close contact of the doctor in question.

However, it was reported that he had been to Deraniyagala area when the Public Health Inspector (PHI) in charge of the area went to his house last night and this morning to place him under self-isolation.

Commenting on the matter later today, Dr. Padeniya said he is now home and self-isolating at the moment.

He is expected to be referred to a PCR tomorrow.