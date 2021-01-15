COVID-19 deaths in Sri Lanka cross 250-mark

-

Four new COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka today, says the Director-General of Health Services.

Following the new development, total fatalities from the virus registered in the country have hit 251.

One of the victims was identified as a 47-year-old man from Dummalasooriya area. He had been transferred from Teaching Hospital in Kuliyapitiya to Narammala District Hospital, and later to Homagama Base Hospital where he passed away on Tuesday (January 12) during admission. The cause of death was cited as COVID-19 pneumonia.

Second victim is reportedly a 72-year-old man who was residing in Galgamuwa area. The Government Information Department said he was moved from Teaching Hospital in Kurunegala to Homagama Base Hospital. He has suffered from COVID-19 pneumonia and complications of kidney disease.

In the meantime, a woman, aged 57 years, died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital today (January 14). The cause of death was recorded as complications of kidney disease and infection in the respiratory tract.

The fourth victim was identified as a 53-year-old man from Colombo 13. He had been transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital. He fell victim to the virus on Tuesday (January 12) due to blood coagulation, blood infection, lung infection and epilepsy exacerbated by Covid-19 infection.

