PCR tests on 15 MPs show negative Covid-19 results

-

All 15 Members of Parliament who were referred to PCR tests on Wednesday (January 13), have tested negative for COVID-19, says the Communications Department of the House.

A total of 463 individuals at the Parliament Complex, including Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and 15 lawmakers, were subject to PCR tests on Wednesday.

Three Members of Parliament – Dayasiri Jayasekara, Rauff Hakeem and Vasudeva Nanayakkara – have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

More PCR tests are expected to be carried out at the Parliament Complex today (January 15) as well.

In the meantime, the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which was scheduled to be held at 2.00 pm Wednesday, has been rescheduled for January 18 due to the coronavirus situation at the Parliament Complex.