Sri Lanka reports 512 more Covid-19 recoveries

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry confirms that another 512 patients have recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total number of recoveries in the country to 44,259.

The unit said that within the last 24 hours, a total of 670 positive cases have been identified, 512 recoveries and 04 deaths have been reported.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 50,899 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus while 6,389 of them are currently under medical care. The death toll due to the virus in the country is 251.