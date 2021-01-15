Sri Lankas confirmed Covid-19 cases cross 51,000

January 15, 2021   06:21 pm

-

The total count of COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 51,219 as 320 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information said 317 of the newly-identified patients are linked to the Peliyagoda coronavirus cluster. Meanwhile, the remaining 03 have been detected from the prison cluster.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 44,259 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 6,709 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

The death toll meanwhile stands at 251 at present.

