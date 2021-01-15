Isolation orders on 08 Grama Niladhari Divisions to be lifted tomorrow
January 15, 2021 07:19 pm
Isolation orders on 08 Grama Niladhari Divisions in three police areas will be lifted with effect from 5.00 am tomorrow (January 16), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.
Accordingly, the following Grama Niladhari Divisions will no longer be isolated from tomorrow onwards:
Eheliyagoda Police Area
• Minnana GN Division
• Bopath Ella GN Division
• Wilegoda GN Division
• Asgangula GN Division
• Yakudagoda GN Division
Panadura Police Area
• 675 Thotawatta GN Division
Beruwala Police Area
• Maggona East GN Division
• Maggona West GN Division