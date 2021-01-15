Isolation orders on 08 Grama Niladhari Divisions to be lifted tomorrow

Isolation orders on 08 Grama Niladhari Divisions to be lifted tomorrow

January 15, 2021   07:19 pm

-

Isolation orders on 08 Grama Niladhari Divisions in three police areas will be lifted with effect from 5.00 am tomorrow (January 16), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

Accordingly, the following Grama Niladhari Divisions will no longer be isolated from tomorrow onwards:

Eheliyagoda Police Area
• Minnana GN Division
• Bopath Ella GN Division
• Wilegoda GN Division
• Asgangula GN Division
• Yakudagoda GN Division

Panadura Police Area
• 675 Thotawatta GN Division

Beruwala Police Area
• Maggona East GN Division
• Maggona West GN Division

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories