Isolation orders on 08 Grama Niladhari Divisions to be lifted tomorrow

Isolation orders on 08 Grama Niladhari Divisions in three police areas will be lifted with effect from 5.00 am tomorrow (January 16), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of Covid-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

Accordingly, the following Grama Niladhari Divisions will no longer be isolated from tomorrow onwards:

Eheliyagoda Police Area

• Minnana GN Division

• Bopath Ella GN Division

• Wilegoda GN Division

• Asgangula GN Division

• Yakudagoda GN Division

Panadura Police Area

• 675 Thotawatta GN Division

Beruwala Police Area

• Maggona East GN Division

• Maggona West GN Division