School cut-off marks of Grade 5 Scholarship Exam released

School cut-off marks of Grade 5 Scholarship Exam released

January 15, 2021   08:16 pm

-

The school cut-off marks of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination 2020 have been released by the Ministry of Education.

The exam was held on the 11th of October last year amidst the new wave of Covid-19 pandemic sweeping across the country. The Ministry of Education had made necessary arrangements to conduct the examination under the health and safety protocols.

In addition, special examination centres were set up in Gampaha district where the quarantine curfew was in place at the time.

According to reports, 326,264 candidates out of 331,741 applicants had faced for the exam this year.

Ten students had obtained the maximum number of marks at this Grade 05 Scholarship examination this year. However, the students were not ranked island-wise or district-wise.

The school cut-off marks of the Grade 05 Scholarship Exam are as follows:

 

2020 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam-Cut Off Marks Sinhala Medium by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

2020 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam-Cut Off Marks Tamil Medium by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories