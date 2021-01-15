School cut-off marks of Grade 5 Scholarship Exam released

-

The school cut-off marks of the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination 2020 have been released by the Ministry of Education.

The exam was held on the 11th of October last year amidst the new wave of Covid-19 pandemic sweeping across the country. The Ministry of Education had made necessary arrangements to conduct the examination under the health and safety protocols.

In addition, special examination centres were set up in Gampaha district where the quarantine curfew was in place at the time.

According to reports, 326,264 candidates out of 331,741 applicants had faced for the exam this year.

Ten students had obtained the maximum number of marks at this Grade 05 Scholarship examination this year. However, the students were not ranked island-wise or district-wise.

The school cut-off marks of the Grade 05 Scholarship Exam are as follows:

2020 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam-Cut Off Marks Sinhala Medium by Adaderana Online on Scribd

2020 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam-Cut Off Marks Tamil Medium by Adaderana Online on Scribd