Total Covid-19 deaths in Sri Lanka hit 255

Director-General of Health Services has confirmed that 04 new Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the country today (January 15).

Following, the new development, total lives claimed by the virus outbreak has climbed to 255.

According to the Government Information Department, one of the victims is a 90-year-old woman from Kiribathgoda area. She was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo and was transferred to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) after testing positive for novel coronavirus. She passed away today, after suffering from Covid-19 pneumonia and bronchitis.

Second victim is a 60-year-old man who was residing in Colombo 10 area. Upon testing positive for the virus, he was transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital where he died today. The cause of death was recorded as Covid-19 pneumonia.

Another man, aged 78 years, has fallen victim to the virus on Wednesday (January 13) while receiving treatment at the Iranawila Treatment Centre. The cause of death was cited as Covid-19 pneumonia.

In the meantime, a 75-year-old man from Colombo 15 also died on Wednesday (January 13) of Covid-19 pneumonia. This was recorded as a home death.