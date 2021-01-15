Coronavirus: 695 new infections confirmed within the day

-

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today (January 14), as 375 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information confirmed that 363 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

The remaining 12 were identified as arrivals from foreign countries; 06 from Jordan, 03 from Iran, 02 from the United States and 01 from Ukraine.

Accordingly, a total of 695 new cases have been reported within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 51,594.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 44,259 earlier today, as more patients regained health.

However, 7,080 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

In the meantime, Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 255 lives in Sri Lanka to date.