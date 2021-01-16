213 institutions violating health regulation in Western Province

-

Sri Lanka Police says that a total of 1,311 public and private institutions in the Western Province were inspected yesterday, to observe whether health guidelines are being followed.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that 1,098 of these institutions were found to be adhering to health guidelines while 213 institutions were in violation of health regulations.

He said that steps will be taken to initiate legal action against the administrations of these 213 institutions.

Meanwhile 35 individuals have been arrested for not wearing face masks during police operations conducted outside of the Western Province.