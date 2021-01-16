Coronavirus: 487 more recoveries takes total to 44,746

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 487 patients who were previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 44,746.

Meanwhile the number of new cases reported over the last 24 hours is 695 and four COVID-19 related deaths.

A total of 51,594 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 6,593 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus stands at 255.

