Tuition classes to resume from Jan 25, except in Western Province
January 16, 2021 05:59 pm
The Director-General of Health Services has granted approval to resume tuition classes from January 25, the Ministry of Health stated.
However, this decision will not apply to Western Province.
The Director-General has set guidelines as to the maximum number of students allowed per class.
The Ministry said that either maximum of 100 students or 50 percent of the seating capacity of the class is allowed to take part in one class at a time.