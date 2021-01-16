Sri Lanka reports 343 new coronavirus cases

-

The total count of COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 51,937 as 343 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Reportedly, 340 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

The remaining 03 cases have been identified from the prison cluster.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 44,746 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 6,936 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers across the country.