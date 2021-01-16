More coronavirus cases move total count past 52,000

-

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today, as 372 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information confirmed that 357 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

The remaining cases are reported from the prison cluster.

Accordingly, a total of 715 new cases have been reported within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 52,313.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 44,746 earlier today, as more patients regained health.

However, 7,311 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 256 deaths related to Covid-19.