Sri Lanka reports another death from the coronavirus pandemic, pushing the total fatality count to 256 cases, the Director-General of Health Services stated.

The deceased is an 82-year-old woman residing in the Ethulkotte area, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

She had passed away today (January 16) at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID/IDH) in Angoda.

She had been transferred there from the Colombo National Hospital upon being identified as a COVID-19 patient.

The cause of her death has been determined as a heart condition exacerbated due to COVID-19 infection.