Rainfall of over 100 mm possible in some areas

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern, and Uva provinces and in the Matale and Hambantota districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 pm and fairly heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in the Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over the sea areas extending from Mullaitivu to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee, and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Winds are variable in the direction in the other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph.

Sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.