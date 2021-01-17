Bandula demands clarification on cut-off marks for Scholarship exam

-

Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena demands clarification from education authorities regarding the procedure for issuing school cut-off marks for the Grade 05 Scholarship Examination 2020.

The Minister stated that there is no transparency in the methodology for classifying popular schools and issuing cut off marks.

"For a long time now, there has been no explanation as to what criteria or formula are used to determine the scores for the Grade 05 Scholarship Examination.”

He added that these decisions are made according to the wishes of forces unknown to parents, children, or teachers.