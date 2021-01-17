Army Chief on rates of quarantine hotels

-

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that steps have been taken to repatriate Sri Lankans living abroad under two methods.

In addition, steps have also been taken to reduce the fares of those who choose hotels to remain during their quarantine period, he added.

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head mentioned this joining TV Derana breakfast show ‘Derana Aruna’ this morning (17).

“Sri Lankans living abroad are brought to Sri Lanka under two methods. One is to bring down Sri Lankan in charter flights prepared by the government, one flight per day. In addition, we have permitted to repatriate around 75 Sri Lankans other airlines from other countries as well. These are the people who want to come to hotels for quarantine.

Only 50 or 75 passengers are brought in an aircraft that can carry about 300. This is probably why the tickets had to be purchased for a higher price. However, we have clearly informed not to do that to our people. Therefore, now there is some sort of a reduction [in prices].

The other thing is that 4-star, 5-star hotels allowed [passengers] to quarantine for about Rs 7,500, Rs 12,500. Later other hotels too requested permission to quarantine returnees. Only then did the problems arise.

Yesterday, owners of 3-star, 4-star, 5-star, lower hotels informed us with their rates. As per the discussions we had, we can expect a reduction in prices by tomorrow or day after.”