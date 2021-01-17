Four cops on duty at Dalada Maligawa contract COVID-19

-

Four police officers stationed at the police station within the Temple of the Tooth (Dalada Maligawa) premises have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

Accordingly, steps have been taken to quarantine all the remaining 200 officers of the police station, said the officer in charge of Kandy, SSP Sudath Masinghe.

Meanwhile, another 180 police officers have been deployed to cover the duties of the relevant police station.