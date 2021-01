Updated announcement on isolation orders

-

National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Army Commander General Shavendra Silva has issued an updated announcement on the isolation status of several areas.

Accordingly, the following areas will be no longer under isolation with immediate effect:

Kalutara Police Division:

- An area of 725 Kalutara South Grama Niladhari Division

- 725 A Kalutara South Grama Niladhari Division

- An area of 725 B Welapura Grama Niladhari Division

- 727 Mahawatta Grama Niladhari Division

- 727 B Kuda Heenatiyangala Division except for Mafoor Crescent

- 727 C Kurunduwatta Grama Niladhari Division

- 727 E Akkaragoda Grama Niladhari Division

- 730 Wettumakada South Grama Niladhari Division

- An area of 730 A Kalapuwa Grama Niladhari Division

- An area of 730 B Katukurunda Grama Niladhari Division

Beruwala Police Division:

- 743 A Akkaramali Grama Niladhari Division



However, the following areas have been placed under isolation with immediate effect:

Minuwangoda Police Division:

- North Galoluwa Grama Niladhari Division

- West Galoluwa Grama Niladhari Division

Matale Police Division:

- 356 Warakamura Grama Niladhari Division

- 356 B Meedeniya Grama Niladhari Division

- Mattawa village of 356 A Dehipitiya Grama Niladhari Division