Sri Lanka reports 425 more Covid-19 recoveries

The Ministry of Health says that 425 patients being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

The majority of the patients discharged are from the Punani Treatment Centre (93), Panideniya Treatment Centre (28), Rambukkana Treatment Centre (27), Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (21), Krishnapuram Treatment Center in Kilinochchi (21), and Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital (20).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 45,171.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far stands at 52,313 while 6,886 of them are under medical care presently.