321 new cases of coronavirus reported

January 17, 2021   06:06 pm

The total count of COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 52,634 as 321 more persons were tested positive for the virus. 

Reportedly, 321 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 45,171 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 7,207 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

