A/L results out in April - Education Minister

-

The results of G. C. E. Advanced Level examination for the year 2020 will be released in April, said the Minister of Education, Prof. G. L. Peiris.

Based on the examination results, steps will be taken to enroll students into universities by September, he added.

Minister Peiris mentioned this to the media following a visit to the Chief Prelates of Malwatta and Asgiriya Chapters this morning (17).

The results of the G. C. E. Ordinary Level Examination, scheduled to be held in March, will be released by June, he added.

Meanwhile, schools in the Western Province will reopen on January 25 for students appearing for the O/L exam this year.