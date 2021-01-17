Nine test positive in PCR tests at parliament

-

A total of 943 persons at the parliament have been subjected to PCR testing to detect possible coronavirus infections among its members or staff.

The testing was carried out on January 13 and 15 at the parliamentary premises.

According to the Chief Sergeant-in-Arms, 32 MPs and 911 members of other bureaus, affiliated bureaus, and security forces of the parliament.

Reportedly, none of the tested parliamentarians have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, 5 persons of the parliamentary staff and other bureaus, one member of the security units, and 3 persons attached to the security zone outside Parliament have been diagnosed with COVID-19.