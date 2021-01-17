More coronavirus cases move total past to 53,000

January 17, 2021   09:01 pm

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today, as 428 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information confirmed that 427 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

The remaining case has been reported from the prison cluster.

Accordingly, a total of 749 new cases have been reported within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 53,062.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 45,171 earlier today, as more patients regained health.

However, 7,627 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 229 deaths related to Covid-19.

