Sri Lanka registers 08 new COVID-19 deaths

Sri Lanka has registered 08 more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

A 63-year-old woman from Kolonnawa has passed away at the Colombo National Hospital on January 13 from COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 75-year-old male from Borella had been transferred from a private hospital in Colombo to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital where he succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia and high blood pressure on January 14.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old youth have succumbed to COVID-19 infection and a lung infection on January 15. The Udupussellawa resident had been transferred to the Nuwara Eliya District Hospital from the Udupussellawa Hospital after being identified as a COVID-19 patient.

On January 16, two men, one from Kegalle (87) and another from Dehiwala (72) had died at the Homagama Base Hospital.

The 87-year-old had died from acute bronchitis caused by COVID-19 and a heart condition.

The Dehiwala resident had been transferred from a private hospital in Colombo upon being diagnosed with coronavirus. He had succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia and a heart condition.

A total of 03 COVID-19 related deaths have occurred today (January 17).

One among them is a 66-year-old male from Polonnaruwa. He had been transferred from the Welikanda Base Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda where he succumbed to acute liver infection, blood poisoning, and coronavirus infection.

Another patient at the IDH, an 83-year-old male from Colombo 08, fell victim to sepsis shock, multiple organ failure, and COVID-19 pneumonia. He had been transferred from a private hospital in Colombo.

The other victim is a 75-year-old male from Ududumbara. He had been transferred to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital from Avisswella District Hospital. The cause of his death has been determined as a severe respiratory infection, COVID-19 pneumonia, and a heart condition.

With the new developments, Sri Lanka’s total fatality count now has reached 264.