Heavy rains expected in several areas

Showers will occur at times in North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces, the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Matale and Polonnaruwa districts. A few showers can be expected in the Northern Province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle, Matara, and Kurunegala Districts after 1.00 pm.

Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Misty conditions can be expected at Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over the sea areas extending from Mullaitivu to Pothuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Puttalam, Kankesanturai, and Trincomalee, and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam. Winds are variable in the direction in the other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 10-20 kmph.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.