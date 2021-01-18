Committee on Parliamentary Business meets today

-

The Committee on Parliamentary Business is scheduled to meet at 9.30 am this morning (January 18), chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

It was previously scheduled to be held on January 13, but was postponed to today on the instructions of the Speaker.

At the meeting, the Committee is to decide on the Business of the House for the Parliamentary Week which is scheduled to commence from tomorrow (January 19).

Further, officials of the Ministry of Health are also scheduled to participate in today’s meeting, the Parliamentary Communications Department said.