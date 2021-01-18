ASPI reaches all-time high

-

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange reached an all-time high today to close at 7,922.66 points.

This is a gain of 188.09 points from the previous day of trading.

The ASPI has thereby surpassed the previous best of 7,811.80 points, which was recorded on February 14, 2011.

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s turnover for the day was Rs. 12.18 billion while a new record was also set today for the most trades in a day with 65,520.

The graph below shows the performance of the ASPI over the past 10-year period.