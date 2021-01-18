Coronavirus: 649 more patients discharged upon recovery

January 18, 2021   04:47 pm

The Ministry of Health says that 649 patients being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours. 

The majority of the patients discharged are from the Giriulla Treatment Centre (85), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (77), Punani Treatment Centre (44), Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (43), Dambadeniya Treatment Center (41), and Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital (35).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 45,820.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far stands at 53,076 while 6,992 of them are under medical care presently.

