332 new cases of coronavirus reported

January 18, 2021   06:58 pm

The total count of COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 53,408 as 332 more persons were tested positive for the virus. 

Reportedly, all 332 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 45,820 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 7,324 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

Sri Lanka has registered a total of 264 deaths from coronavirus.

