GL enters into self-isolation

January 18, 2021   07:13 pm

The Minister of Education, Prof. G. L. Peiris, has entered into a period of self-isolation, sources say.

This is after being identified as a contact of State Minister Piyal Nishantha who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier today (18), State Minister of Women and Child Development, Pre-School & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services Piyal Nishantha was confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus following a rapid antigen test.

State Minister Nishantha is the 4th Member of the Parliament to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.

