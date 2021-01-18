GL enters into self-isolation
January 18, 2021 07:13 pm
The Minister of Education, Prof. G. L. Peiris, has entered into a period of self-isolation, sources say.
This is after being identified as a contact of State Minister Piyal Nishantha who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Earlier today (18), State Minister of Women and Child Development, Pre-School & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services Piyal Nishantha was confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus following a rapid antigen test.
State Minister Nishantha is the 4th Member of the Parliament to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection.