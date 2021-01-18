Six more COVID-19 deaths take count to 270

-

Another six coronavirus-related deaths reported today (January 18) have brought Sri Lanka’s total fatality count to 270.

One of the deceased is a 63-year-old woman from Colombo 13 who succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute diabetes. She had passed away at the Colombo National Hospital on January 17.

A male, aged 80 years, from Colombo 15 has succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia upon admittance to Colombo National Hospital on January 15.

Another male – a 75-year-old from Modara – has also died on January 15 from COVID-19 pneumonia. He had been a resident of an elders’ home where he passed away.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man from Kalutara South had died on admission to Kalutara District General Hospital over COVID-19 pneumonia, a heart condition, and acute diabetes. He had passed away on January 14.

One of the victims is a 63-year-old male from Dehiwala. He had been transferred from Negombo District Hospital to the Iranawila Treatment Center after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He had died today of bronchopneumonia caused by coronavirus infection.

Another person has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic today at the Homagama Base Hospital. the 65-year-old had been transferred from the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital after being diagnosed with the virus. The cause of his death has been determined as COVID-19 pneumonia.