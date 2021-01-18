Six more COVID-19 deaths take count to 270

Six more COVID-19 deaths take count to 270

January 18, 2021   09:48 pm

-

Another six coronavirus-related deaths reported today (January 18) have brought Sri Lanka’s total fatality count to 270.

One of the deceased is a 63-year-old woman from Colombo 13 who succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute diabetes. She had passed away at the Colombo National Hospital on January 17.

A male, aged 80 years, from Colombo 15 has succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia upon admittance to Colombo National Hospital on January 15.

Another male – a 75-year-old from Modara – has also died on January 15 from COVID-19 pneumonia. He had been a resident of an elders’ home where he passed away.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man from Kalutara South had died on admission to Kalutara District General Hospital over COVID-19 pneumonia, a heart condition, and acute diabetes. He had passed away on January 14.

One of the victims is a 63-year-old male from Dehiwala. He had been transferred from Negombo District Hospital to the Iranawila Treatment Center after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He had died today of bronchopneumonia caused by coronavirus infection.

Another person has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic today at the Homagama Base Hospital. the 65-year-old had been transferred from the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital after being diagnosed with the virus. The cause of his death has been determined as COVID-19 pneumonia.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories