Ranjans parliamentary seat vacant, AG confirms

January 18, 2021   10:26 pm

The Attorney General has declared that Ranjan Ramanayake’s seat in the parliament has fallen vacant due to his conviction and prison sentence.

The Attorney General has advised the Secretary-General of the Parliament on this matter today (18), according to the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

On January 12, MP Ranjan Ramanayake was sentenced to four-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court regarding a contempt of court case.

