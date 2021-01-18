Sri Lanka registers 295 more coronavirus cases

-

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today, as 295 more persons were tested positive for the virus. Department of Government Information confirmed that all 295 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market. Accordingly, a total of 627 new cases have been reported within the day. As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 53,750. Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 45,820 earlier today, as more patients regained health. However, 7,660 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island. Sri Lanka has also witnessed 270 deaths related to Covid-19.