103 leaving W. Province borders tested Covid-19 positive since Dec. 21

A total of 103 persons leaving the Western Province borders have been tested positive for Covid-19 in random rapid antigen tests carried out since the 21st of December last year.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said random rapid antigen tests were conducted at 11 exit points of the Western Province.

In all, 10,926 individuals have been directed to rapid antigen or PCR tests.

Twenty-one people, who were leaving the Western Province borders on the day before Thai Pongal festival, were also tested positive for the virus in 1,658 random tests.

In addition, 2,807 people, who were apprehended for not wearing face masks while in public since the 5th of January, were also tested for the virus and 50 of them had contracted the virus, the police spokesperson said further.

Further, three virus-infected persons have been detected from the 661 rapid antigen tests carried out at fish stalls.

In the meantime, 1,146 rapid antigen tests conducted among weekly fairs and street vendors have confirmed three more positive cases of Covid-19.

Moreover, 385 random rapid antigen tests at Colombo Fort and Galle Face Green had identified 18 coronavirus infections, DIG Rohana added.