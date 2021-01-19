Prevailing showery condition in three provinces to enhance

-

Prevailing showery conditions are expected to enhance some extent over the Northern, Eastern and North-Central provinces during today and tomorrow, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 75mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts.

The Met. Department has requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Pottuvil.

Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Colombo, Puttalam and Kankesanturai and winds will be North-western in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph over the island and wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

The sea area over the island can be rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.