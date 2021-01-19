Cabinet approval for implementing recommendations by PCoI on political victimization

-

Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal for taking steps to implement the recommendations submitted by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the allegations pertaining to political victimization, says the Department of Government Information.

In January last year, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a three-member Presidential Commission of Inquiry to inquire into political victimizations that have taken place from 2015 to 2019.

The Commission consisted of retired Supreme Court Judge Upali Abeyratne, retired Court of Appeal Judge Daya Chandrasiri Jayatilake and retired IGP Chandra Fernando.

Its members were entrusted with the task of inquiring into political victimization and associated background which had taken place in the wake of investigations conducted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, FCID, CID and the Special Investigation Unit of the Police from January 8, 2015 to November 16, 2019.

The Commission also investigated the cases of politically victimized public officers during the relevant period.

Following a newspaper advertisement, the Commission had received 1,971 complaints for investigation.

The final report of the Commission was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat on the 08th of December last year. The report consisted of 3 volumes and 2,043 pages.