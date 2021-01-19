Seven arrested with 29,000 kg of refuse tea

January 19, 2021   10:21 am

Seven individuals have been arrested with 29,000 kilograms of refuse tea at the Kotugoda area in Seeduwa, last evening (18).

The arrest has been made in a special operation by the personnel of Gonahena Special Task Force (STF), Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The stock of tea had been prepared to be exported to a Middle Eastern country under the label ‘Sri Lanka Tea’.

STF has also seized a container truck prepared for the transport of the tea stock.

The arrested goods and the suspects have been handed over to the Seeduwa Police.

The suspects will be produced before the court tomorrow (20), DIG Rohana said.

