Cabinet grants relief measures for settling utility bills

The government has decided to grant a 6-month grace period for electricity consumers in isolated areas to settle their electricity bills.

However, this relief will only apply to domestic, commercial, and industrial electrical consumers of areas under isolation for over 14 days.

In the meantime, the electricity connection of the relevant consumers will not be disconnected, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided.

The relevant proposal has been submitted for the approval of the Cabinet by the Minister of Tourism.

In addition, the Cabinet has also agreed to allow cinemas registered with the National Film Corporation to settle their electricity bills from March to December 2020 in 12 equal installments from the date of the bill, without an interruption to the power supply.

Meanwhile, guesthouses registered with the Tourism Development Authority of Sri Lanka will also get an opportunity to settle their electricity bills and water bills collected from March 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021, in 12 equal monthly installments. It is also decided that their utility connections will not be disconnected during this period.