Drafting of Sign Language Bill approved

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal to make necessary provisions through an Act of Parliament for making Sign Language a recognized means of communication and to advise the legal draftsman to draft the relevant bill.

The proposal has been tabled by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his capacity as the Minister of Prime Minister, the Department of Government Information said.

Cabinet’s approval to accept Sign Language as a recognized language has been granted back in 2010.

There is a significant hearing-impaired community in Sri Lanka. They will accordingly be empowered by recognizing Sign Language as a recognized means of communication in accessing educational needs, legal matters, health facilities, various government services and private services.

Thereby, the need to draft a bill designating Sign Language as a formal means of communication was identified, the Department said further.